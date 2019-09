After ending nine years ago next month, Gilmore Girls returns on Netflix and Lauren Graham is worried that the hype around Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life a little is too great.Graham told E! that she loves the new episodes, but isn't certain how fans will respond. "I'm afraid to be as kind of glowing about it as I feel," she said, "because I know that expectations are already high."High indeed: Netflix is opening pop up versions of Luke's Diner on October 5. Fans are eagerly awaiting some Lorelai-Luke sexual tension , and even the possibility of a pregnancy Graham said she's excited about the series to return on November 25 because shooting the show was such a great time. "For me, personally, it was just an incredibly gratified experience," she told E News . "So, I hope people enjoy it."