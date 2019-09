Kim Kardashian — or more specifically, her butt — appears to be making a comeback in a salacious set of new photos also featuring her sister, Khloé. But don't start pouring the Champagne yet — the pictures are not coming directly from Mrs. Kardashian-West herself. While Kim and Khloé appear in a spread from the winter issue of 032c released on Thanksgiving, this does not necessarily signal a return to the spotlight for Kim. Typically, there are several months between a print publication's photo shoot and when the issue actually comes out. So yes, Kim might be pictured with her sister bare-bottomed and rolling around on the beach, but she didn't release these images herself.Kim and Khloé are in two photos featuring apparel by Yeezy — the fashion label belonging to Kim's husband, Kanye West. The first image has Kim sprawled out on the sand with Khloé sitting next to her, resting her hand on her famous derrière. Both sisters are wearing ankle boots, thong bodysuits, and tattered sweaters in neutral colors — an interesting choice for the beach.In another picture, the Kardashian sisters are wearing the same high-cut flesh-toned bodysuits, only this time, they're in the shower without any undergarments.