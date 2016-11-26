Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian 📸 @mertalas and @macpiggot for new winter issue of #032c. THIS IS THE LIMIT The place somewhere outside of some city. This is the dirt of that limit. The pulverized stone crushed into microprocessors. This is the face of that limit. The scaffolding that holds up a network of desire. This is the machine of that limit. A nondescript of office designing apparel for the 21st century. This is New Abu Dhabi. Since its beginning, California has been a border zone. Its landscape requires tools that deal with the edge of the known. The denim jean, suburban planning, and the personal computer were invented here. This border’s sand is the raw matter of our silicon infrastructure. As frontiers continue to shatter and contract into flattened mosaics of information, it has become more difficult to find the limit. Places like #Calabasas, an exurban sprawl located between Hollywood and Malibu, become the unlikely stage for vast ENERGY EXPERIMENTS. Calabasas is the Bethlehem of reality television and the location of @kanyewest 's Yeezy studio, an industrial space with Intel as its neighbor. The studio is a testing site for a new type of uniform, a search for the base unit of clothing. in 2016, he and Kim Kardashian West broke ground on a new Calabasas home by @axelvervoordt that remains under construction. There, they were joined by #TravisScott, #khloekardashian #AminaBlue, #YoungLord, #HafiiaMira, and #GraceBol to model the #YEEZY season 3 collection. ORDER/SUBSCRIBE 032c @ STORE.032c.COM #kimkardashian #kanyewest #helmutlanglegacy #yeezyseason
Kim Kardashian — or more specifically, her butt — appears to be making a comeback in a salacious set of new photos also featuring her sister, Khloé. But don't start pouring the Champagne yet — the pictures are not coming directly from Mrs. Kardashian-West herself.
While Kim and Khloé appear in a spread from the winter issue of 032c released on Thanksgiving, this does not necessarily signal a return to the spotlight for Kim. Typically, there are several months between a print publication's photo shoot and when the issue actually comes out. So yes, Kim might be pictured with her sister bare-bottomed and rolling around on the beach, but she didn't release these images herself.
Kim and Khloé are in two photos featuring apparel by Yeezy — the fashion label belonging to Kim's husband, Kanye West. The first image has Kim sprawled out on the sand with Khloé sitting next to her, resting her hand on her famous derrière. Both sisters are wearing ankle boots, thong bodysuits, and tattered sweaters in neutral colours — an interesting choice for the beach.
In another picture, the Kardashian sisters are wearing the same high-cut flesh-toned bodysuits, only this time, they're in the shower without any undergarments.
