Scarlett Johansson is proving yet again that she's more than just a pretty face (and talented actor) by releasing a song from the upcoming animated movie Sing.
ScarJo voices Ash the porcupine in the film and also lends her voice to the soundtrack. Although Sing doesn't come out until December 21, the track, "Set It All Free," was released yesterday. This is the second song we've had the chance to hear from the film following "Faith," a collaboration between Stevie Wonder and Ariana Grande.
This isn't the highest grossing female actor of all time's first foray into the music business. She first received attention for her singing on the Lost In Translation soundtrack in 2003.
Five years after acclaim for the karaoke scene in that movie, Johansson released Anywhere I Lay My Head, an entire album of Tom Waits covers recorded with TV on the Radio's Dave Sitek.
Johansson seems to have luck with soundtracks, so we're optimistic about this one.
Sing's cast includes Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Seth MacFarlane, John C. Reilly, and Tori Kelly.
