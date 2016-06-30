Scarlett Johansson Named Highest-Grossing Actress Of All Time

Now that's how you make it rain.
Scarlett Johansson has been named the highest-grossing actress of all time by Box Office Mojo. The success of films such as The Avengers propelled her to the No. 10 spot overall — the combined gross earnings of her films total $3.3 billion domestically. At 31, she's also the youngest celebrity to crack the top 10.
In fact, ScarJo is 20 years younger than the next-youngest moneymaker in the top 10, Avengers and Iron Man 2 co-star Robert Downey, Jr. Harrison Ford topped the list of box-office success stories, followed by Samuel L. Jackson, Morgan Freeman, Tom Hanks, Downey, Jr., Eddie Murphy, Tom Cruise, Johnny Depp, and Michael Caine.
This distinction will presumably help Johansson leverage more lucrative salaries going forward. Last summer, she was ranked second on Forbes' list of the World's Highest-Paid Actresses. The actress who beat her to the top spot, Jennifer Lawrence, doesn't appear on Box Office Mojo's list until No. 55. In other words, while Lawrence is paid more, her films haven't made as much money at the box office.
Cameron Diaz (No. 19), Helena Bonham Carter (No. 26), Cate Blanchett (No. 29), Julia Roberts (No. 30), Elizabeth Banks (No. 31), Emma Watson (No. 32), and Anne Hathaway (No. 50), all fared better than Lawrence in terms of high-grossing films, thanks to blockbusters like The Dark Knight, Shrek 2, and Alice in Wonderland.
Now would be a good time to spray magnums of Champagne all over your yachts, ladies.
Scarlett Johansson has been named the highest-grossing actress of all time by Box Office Mojo. The success of films such as The Avengers propelled her to the No. 10 spot overall — the combined gross earnings of her films total $3.3 billion domestically. At 31, she's also the youngest celebrity to crack the top 10.
In fact, ScarJo is 20 years younger than the next-youngest moneymaker in the top 10, Avengers and Iron Man 2 co-star Robert Downey, Jr. Harrison Ford topped the list of box-office success stories, followed by Samuel L. Jackson, Morgan Freeman, Tom Hanks, Downey, Jr., Eddie Murphy, Tom Cruise, Johnny Depp, and Michael Caine.
This distinction will presumably help Johansson leverage more lucrative salaries going forward. Last summer, she was ranked second on Forbes' list of the World's Highest-Paid Actresses. The actress who beat her to the top spot, Jennifer Lawrence, doesn't appear on Box Office Mojo's list until No. 55. In other words, while Lawrence is paid more, her films haven't made as much money at the box office.
Cameron Diaz (No. 19), Helena Bonham Carter (No. 26), Cate Blanchett (No. 29), Julia Roberts (No. 30), Elizabeth Banks (No. 31), Emma Watson (No. 32), and Anne Hathaway (No. 50), all fared better than Lawrence in terms of high-grossing films, thanks to blockbusters like The Dark Knight, Shrek 2, and Alice in Wonderland.
Now would be a good time to spray magnums of Champagne all over your yachts, ladies.
Advertisement