Some Guy Built A Robot That Looks Like Scarlett Johansson

Ricky Ma, robot-maker and Hong Kong resident, realized that he would probably never meet Scarlett Johansson. That gives him something in common with the vast majority of humanity. What sets him apart, however, is his solution to that problem. Remember when we said he was a robot maker? Well, he went and made a robot ScarJo.
Ma says that he loved robots as a child.
"After I grew up, I wanted to make one,” he told Mirror Online. “But during this process, a lot of people would say things like, 'Are you stupid? This takes a lot of money. Do you even know how to do it? It's really hard'."
After a year and $50,000, Ma had his replicant woman. He calls it Mark 1, and she has programmed responses to a set of verbal commands. Around 70% of Mark 1 is 3D printed, which is nice.
“I figured I should just do it when the timing is right and realize my dream,” Ma told Mirror Online about deciding to build Mark 1. “If I realize my dream, I will have no regrets in life.”
We can’t think of any reason that a man would want to create a robot that looks just like Scarlett Johansson. Maybe his reasoning was…Lost in Translation?
