How Have Things Changed For Actresses Since Demi Moore's Record $12.5 Million Payday?

The catch is that there simply aren't as many roles in these superhero/action-adventure flicks available for women as there are for men. Avengers has five leading men and one woman, and 2017's Justice League only has Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman as its one major non-girlfriend female role.Racking up endorsements and signing on for blockbusters aren't the only ways to secure serious scrilla. Part of the reason Robert Downey, Jr. is the highest-paid actor on the planet is the fact that he has a deal that gives him points on the backend for the Iron Man and Avengers films. What that means is that, in addition to an eight-figure salary delivered upfront, certain celebrities can push for a percentage of the film's profit. This is less lucrative than the old practice of giving actors a percentage of a film's box office gross — that's why Tom Cruise made $70 million for Mission: Impossible, which he also produced, the same year as Demi Moore's big payday — but it remains the best way to milk money out of a role.Robehmed says that Jennifer Lawrence could probably command a double-digit points deal, but she's a rarity. Though stars like Emma Stone and Charlize Theron have the potential to rise higher in the pay ranks, it'll most likely be down to Revlon and Dior endorsement deals and roles in blockbusters like Fast 8."I would like to think that women’s salaries are on rise," Robehmed says. "I think they definitely are if you’re named Jennifer Lawrence, Melissa McCarthy, and Scarlett Johansson. I think for women who haven’t yet negotiated themselves into those favorable positions, because they haven’t had huge box office success, it’s hard to earn the same as a male counterpart."Will we be in the same spot 20 years from now — or will the #LeanIn generation finally break through?