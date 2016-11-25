This holiday season, you don't have to decide between giving your friends wine or lipstick — you can gift both at the same time. Korean beauty company Labiotte is here to make your dreams come true with a whole line of cosmetics that look like tiny little wine bottles.
If lip tints are more your thing, Labiotte has you covered. Both the lipsticks and tints are available in several wine-inspired colors, including Malbec Burgundy and Cabernet Red.
Here's hoping that the darker hues will be able to successfully mask the dreaded purple ring around your lips from drinking actual red wine. If nothing else, at least you'll match!
You might get a few strange looks in the ladies' room when you pull out your mini wine bottle. That's okay, because confusion will turn to jealousy when people see your adorable and functional lip product.
