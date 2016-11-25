No need to fight over whether Lemonade or Hamilton will rule your playlist as you gorge on leftovers this weekend. Los Angeles-based artist Michael Korte has given us all the best holiday gift in the form of a #HAM4BEY mashup performance.
The nearly seven-minute-long YouTube video draws from the Hamilton cast album and Queen Bey's back catalog, featuring everything from Destiny's Child to Lemonade. The video, which was posted on November 21, has already racked up more than 188,000 views.
The impossibly catchy piece was arranged by Jared Jenkins and features talented vocal performers India Carney, Vincint, Mariah Maxwell, Jej Millanes, Kelly Margareth Lee, and Jamond McCoy.
The homage to our founding father without a father and Sasha Fierce combines music and lyrics seamlessly, including a particularly inspired cross between "Hold Up," "Irreplaceable," and "You'll Be Back" (around the 2:24 mark). Other highlights include combinations of "Helpless" and "Crazy in Love," as well as "Guns and Ship" and "Formation."
Carney took to Twitter to thank everyone for the overwhelming response to the video.
Advertisement
I'm at a loss for words. Thank you all for your support of #HAM4BEY!! 🍾🎉 We put a lot of time and effort into this 😭 https://t.co/1EYXKVH1S1— India Carney (@indiacarney) November 22, 2016
Here's hoping your parents have decent Wi-Fi — you'll be listening to this one on repeat all weekend.
Advertisement