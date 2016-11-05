Natasha Stoynoff On The Backlash After Her Trump Assault Allegations

Three weeks after former People reporter Natasha Stoynoff wrote an essay alleging that Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump sexually assaulted her, she sat down to discuss the resulting backlash.
In her first interview since going public with her allegations, Stoynoff appeared in a video interview with People editor-in-chief Jess Cagle in a People Entertainment Weekly Network exclusive.
According to Stoynoff, the alleged sexual assault happened in 2005 at Trump's Mar-a-Lago property when she was on assignment to interview him and his wife, Melania, about their first wedding anniversary.
In the interview, Stoynoff, 51, said that coming forward to discuss the alleged attack was not an easy decision, but she has no regrets.
“Sometimes, people ask me if I regret writing what I wrote and I said no, because what has really shocked me are the hundreds of emails I’ve gotten from women who, first of all, say what I wrote made them feel not alone,” Stoynoff told People.
Since writing about the alleged sexual assault, Stoynoff said she has endured both public and private attacks from the presidential candidate.
“I have, for the first time in my life, read and heard very hateful things directed towards me, but, at the same time, very kind and compassionate words from people including many strangers, so it’s been a combination of that,” she told People in the interview.
In addition, Stoynoff indicated that Melania was part of the reason she did not immediately publicly address the alleged incident.
“I’d just come from their home and Melania was eight months pregnant, glowing and beautiful,” Stoyoff told People. “And I didn’t want to interfere with that happiness, honestly.”
The Trump campaign did not respond to a request for comment at press time.
