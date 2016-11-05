Playboy Playmate Dani Mathers may have apologized for posting a photo of a nude 70-year-old woman showering in a Los Angeles gym, but the city's attorney has decided that wasn't enough.
Yesterday, Mathers, 29, was charged with one misdemeanor count of invasion of privacy for allegedly secretly photographing the woman and later posting the image to Snapchat along with comments mocking her physical appearance. This very public incident of body-shaming in July was met with outrage.
The 2015 Playmate of the Year — who was subsequently banned from all L.A. Fitness gyms, where the photo was taken — now faces up to six months in jail and a fine of up to $1,000.
"Body-shaming is humiliating, with often painful, long-term consequences. It mocks and stigmatizes its victims, tearing down self-respect and perpetuating the harmful idea that our unique physical appearances should be compared to air-brushed notions of 'perfect.' What really matters is our character and humanity," said L.A. City Attorney Mike Feuer. "While body-shaming, in itself, is not a crime, there are circumstances in which invading one's privacy to accomplish it can be. And we shouldn’t tolerate that."
