Striking a pose is apparently genetic. New mom Candice Swanepoel just shared a photo of her baby boy seemingly smiling for the camera.
As Entertainment Tonight pointed out, the model made the official birth announcement via Instagram on Saturday. "Life is sweet," Swanepoel captioned a black and white photo, revealing her son's name and date of birth. "Anacan (Anacã) 5th-October-2016."
As Entertainment Tonight pointed out, the model made the official birth announcement via Instagram on Saturday. "Life is sweet," Swanepoel captioned a black and white photo, revealing her son's name and date of birth. "Anacan (Anacã) 5th-October-2016."
Anacã is the first child for the Victoria's Secret angel and her fiancé, Hermann Nicoli.
The 27-year-old Swanepoel has shared photos of herself throughout her pregnancy, including announcing her pregnancy with a topless photo in May.
Photographer and close friend Jerome Duran congratulated the couple on social media, sharing a nude photo of Swanepoel during her pregnancy
"THE MOST BEAUTIFUL MAMA Congratulations!! @angelcandices @hermannicoli Welcome Anacã!!! Already sooo much LOVE for you and the new family!" he captioned the image.
The mother-to-be announced her son's name at her bridal shower last August: Anacã is a type of bird that lives in the Amazon.
Advertisement