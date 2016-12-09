Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life did a pretty fantastic job of bringing back all the men who crossed paths with Rory Gilmore. Nearly all of them, anyway. Logan (Matt Czuchry) played a major role in the Netflix reboot, while Jess (Milo Ventimiglia) and Dean (Jared Padalecki) made small appearances, too.
But dreamy bad-boy Tristan (Chad Michael Murray) — who flirted with Rory and even stole a kiss once — only showed up for all of two seconds. The blip of a scene reassured us that Paris (Liza Weil) still harbors a massive crush on him. But, as fans noticed, that guy sure wasn't Chad Michael Murray. (He was newbie Anton Narinskiy.) So, where the hell was Chad?!
This week, Entertainment Tonight talked to Murray about missing out on the Gilmore Girls revival. "I wish I could've been there but it's all good, life is good," he told ET, adding, "All my buddies got to go back."
So...why wasn't he there? Unconfirmed reports say the 35-year-old actor, who admitted he hasn't seen the show yet, was the one who declined to be a part of the Netflix series. Maybe he was never even asked. Or perhaps he was too busy with the family he couldn't stop gushing about to ET. He and wife Sarah Roemer have a baby boy at home and a little girl on the way. "Officially the luckiest man in the world," he said. "Life is good."
