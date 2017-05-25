Leave it to Chuck Bass to kill all your Gossip Girl reunion dreams. Ed Westwick just completely shattered our illusions by saying he definitely wasn't interested in being part of a reunion for the CW show, should it ever happen. In his opinion, though, it really shouldn't.
When Radio Times asked Ed Westwick if Gossip Girl will ever come back, his honest answer was, “Nah, that’s not gonna happen.” While he realizes that other shows like Gilmore Girls and Will and Grace are giving it another go, he thinks it's strange to be talking about a reunion for something that only ended four years ago.
"It feels like we only just finished! And I haven’t done enough in between yet to feel like I could comfortably revisit it," Westwick said. "And I did so much with that character – it’s played out, man. It’s done.”
Westwick seemed to imply that he couldn't really understand why anyone else would want to return to the show, which ran for six seasons, either. “I was the only character who got to do that," Westwick said of his character getting a fulfilling story arc. "Or maybe one of two – ’cause I know some of the other guys were a little frustrated with some of the storylines they got.” Look at Westwick spilling the tea, Gossip Girl would be proud.
While this may be sad news for some fans, Westwick's castmates seem split on the idea of a reunion. Blake Lively revealed she's not opposed to doing another Gossip Girl TV series as long as the script was good. "I’m looking to do something that I haven’t done yet, not something that I did," she said. "But would I do that? Who knows — if it was good, if it made sense. We had so much fun shooting and living and working in New York City."
Sebastian Stan, who played Serena van der Woodsen's brief fling, Carter Baizen, also said he'd be down to come back and knew a few others he could talk into coming back too. "I got Jessica Szohr and Chace [Crawford]," Stan said, referring to the actors who play Vanessa Abrams and Nate Archibald.
Westwick does have one person in his corner, and no surprise it's his onscreen love Leighton Meester. When Rogue Magazine asked about the prospects of a Gossip Girl reboot earlier this year, the actress who played Blair Waldorf politely said thanks, but no thanks. She seemed to agree with Westwick that Blair was part of her past, but not her future.
"I started Gossip Girl 10 years ago when I was 20, and I'm 30 now. I loved doing it, and now I'm doing something else that I love, and something new that's a little bit more my taste as a 30 year old, something I've grown into."
Unfortunately, you probably won't get to see Blair and Chuck grow old together, but not all hope is lost that you'll one day see the others back in their old New York City haunts.
