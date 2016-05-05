Could the students of Constance Billard and Saint Jude's have a reunion? They might if former Gossip Girl cast member Sebastian Stan has a say in it. Amidst rumors of a reunion show, Stan said on Wednesday that he'd be down.
"I would do it," he told E! News at a Captain America: Civil War screening. "Why not?"
"I got Jessica Szohr and Chace [Crawford]," he added, referring to the actors who play Vanessa Abrams and Nate Archibald. Stan played Carter Baizen, a graduate of St. Jude's who briefly dates It Girl Serena van der Woodsen.
Ed Westwick, who played bad boy Chuck Bass, has also said he'd like to do a reunion.
The show's fans may have learned who "Gossip Girl" is, but that hasn't stopped them from being curious about the characters' post-show lives. Hopefully, enough cast members will soon get together for a full-fledged reunion series.
