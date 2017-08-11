"Betty and Veronica are both very supportive of one another on our show, which has been important to us from the very beginning," Reinhart told J-14. "Before we even started filming season 1 we knew that we wanted these girls to be best friends and to always there for each other. It wasn't going to be fake. We wanted to show the love and support that they have to give. An earnest friendship. In season two, both of these girls are going through very different situations in their lives and they're going to help each other the best they can by just being there and listening — being a shoulder to cry on if need-be."