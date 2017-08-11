The Betty and Veronica of Archie Comics have one of the most iconic rivalries in pop culture history, but that doesn't mean Riverdale's Lili Reinhart and Camila Mendes are here to pit women against each other. Instead, The CW (and real-life BFFs) are all about supporting one another.
Riverdale could have easily leaned into the love triangle between Archie (K.J. Apa) and the two women, but instead, it made Betty and Veronica ride-or-die pals who lean on one another for support. Whether the women are uncovering details about Jason Blossom's mysterious death or shutting down slut-shaming at their high school, B & V have one another's backs — and the same goes for their real-life counterparts.
In an interview with J-14 alongside Reinhart, Mendes revealed why she's so excited about showing a positive image of female friendship:
"At an early age, somehow we're programmed to view other females as threats, and now more than ever, with the overwhelming influence of social media, young women are even more compelled to compare themselves to each other. It's important to show them that our differences in appearance and personality should be celebrated, not criticized," said Mendes.
Of Riverdale's central friendship, Mendes added:
"Betty and Veronica are clearly very different characters, but their differences are what make them such a strong pair, and we want young women to feel inspired by that type of friendship. Unfortunately, we've only just begun shooting, and we don't know much of what's in store for B & V, but I assure you, that duo isn't going anywhere."
For those hoping that the girls will stay as close — especially after that odd moment between Archie and Betty in the season 1 finale that seemingly implied Archie caught feels for his longtime friend — Reinhart teased that we'll see more of their friendship in the show's sophomore season:
"Betty and Veronica are both very supportive of one another on our show, which has been important to us from the very beginning," Reinhart told J-14. "Before we even started filming season 1 we knew that we wanted these girls to be best friends and to always there for each other. It wasn't going to be fake. We wanted to show the love and support that they have to give. An earnest friendship. In season two, both of these girls are going through very different situations in their lives and they're going to help each other the best they can by just being there and listening — being a shoulder to cry on if need-be."
As for why Mendes is such a good friend? Reinhart told J-14 that much like Veronica did with Betty when she encouraged her to become a River Vixen, Mendes helps Reinhart step into the spotlight.
"Friends push each other to leave their comfort zones, and Camila has definitely encouraged me to come out of my shell in social situations. She's a social butterfly and I'm more introverted. It's a good balance. "
There you have it: The awesomely updated Betty and Veronica aren't going anywhere, and neither is Reinhart and Mendes' friendship.
