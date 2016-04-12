Betty & Veronica Are Getting A Reboot

Archie Comics has seen a number of modern updates in the last few years. A Jughead issue released this past February confirms the character's asexuality, and a 2012 issue of Life With Archie features the marriage of two gay characters. Now, the female stars of the Archie universe are getting some attention — a Betty and Veronica reboot is on its way, Vulture reports.
The new series, penned by Adam Hughes, will debut with its first issue on July 20. Hughes told Vulture, "It’s good to have a book where it’s just about them, where the boys are just background characters.” He went on to explain, "I want my Betty & Veronica to be timely and relevant, but not dated in 10 years." The new title will find the pair at odds, battling it out over a local shop that's being taken over by a big company.
The reboot will join a growing number of comics that are placing female protagonists at the forefront. Marvel introduced a female Thor in 2014. And last year, the Spider-Woman comics tackled a very different type of superhero story line — single motherhood.
Check out variant cover images for the first issue, over on Vulture.
