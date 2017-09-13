If you're in the mood for chaos, we have the perfect Halloween inspiration for you: Riverdale. The instant CW classic has been following in Gossip Girl’s footsteps for months when it comes to soapy teen drama and fashion. Over 13 episodes, Riverdale served up more amazing outfits, bizarre dream-sequence costumes, and one-liners than any show in recent memory. That’s why it’s so perfect for the year’s spookiest, most clothing-obsessed holiday.
There are so many great costume ideas in Riverdale, choosing just one is probably as stressful as finding out you’re pregnant with your murdered, surprise distant cousin’s babies. Okay, maybe Halloween costumes aren’t that anxiety-ridden, but it’s pretty bad.
To help you narrow down the multitude of Riverdale Halloween costumes at your disposal, we picked the best possible ones out there. Keep reading to find out which Riverdale costume is right for you, and how to make your Halloween dreams a reality. Archie Andrews (K.J. Apa), Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes), Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart), and Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse) would be proud.
