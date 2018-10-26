The Best TV-Inspired Group Costumes To Break Out This Halloween

Currently, we're in the age of the squad: girl squads, Swift's squad, Suicide Squad. Unfortunately, this era comes with some dire Halloween ramifications: Your "Seven Deadly Sins" group costume idea just won't cut it anymore.
Toss out whatever you had planned for "Lust." Skip that green romper you would've passed off as "Greed." Instead, use this holiday as an opportunity to show off your high-brow TV habits. Match a wide, '90s-style tie with a boxy suit (The People v. O.J. Simpson's Dream Team of lawyers), or throw on a gray wig and a layer of sass (Golden Girls).
We've rounded up some of the most clever Halloween costumes inspired by TV ensembles. See for yourself: Greed is good, but posing as your favorite America's Next Top Model judge is so much better.