Here's How To Create Your Halloween Costume On A $4 Budget

Depending on your age — or a deep-rooted love for themed parties — your spending threshold for a Halloween costume probably varies. When I was 12 years old, for example, I begged my mother to spend $70 on a devil and angel-hybrid outfit (she did). By college, most of my costumes were stolen from my roommate's closet. Now, I throw something together with my existing beauty collection in 30 minutes.
The point: I'm no longer interested in spending money on a look that will most likely melt off by midnight. And when it comes to Halloween, most people stock up on low-grade face paint that'll probably break you out within the hour. Luckily, Wet n Wild is launching a Fantasy Makers collection that might just convince you to turn your one-night-only costume into a weekend-long extravaganza — for under $4, no less.
Whether you prefer to look like an Instagram alien or Cat Woman (again), no one will ever have to wonder what your costume is again. Click ahead to see all the items in the range you'll want to scoop up, ahead.