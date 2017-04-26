Place your bets now, people. According to Entertainment Weekly, Riverdale will reveal Jason Blossom's killer — and do so before the show's equally jaw-dropping finale. While fans may have assumed that The CW show's final hour — which airs on May 11 — would be the one to announce the person responsible for golden-boy Jason's death, executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa teased that we're getting those long-awaited answers in Riverdale's penultimate show of the season, which airs on May 4.
Yep: We're just over one week away from getting the answer about Jason's (Trevor Stines) death, and, crazily enough, it's not the only reason to get hyped for show's upcoming episodes. According to Aguirre-Sacasa's interview with Entertainment Weekly, it's more than just the killer's identity that will leave our jaws on the floor. He told EW:
"There's a huge twist ending that sets up the second season...One of our main character's life hangs in the balance."
Could that be because they come face-to-face with the murderer? And if so, could the killer try to kill again? Considering we know pretty much nothing about who could have murdered the captain of the football team, anything that happens in the final two episodes of Riverdale will be a major shocker.
Still, it's worth wondering: Which character would shock us the most if revealed as the person who put a bullet in Jason's brain? While Betty (Lili Reinhart) certainly has her dissociative moments, it's hard to imagine that she would have offed her sister's boyfriend and completely forgot about it. One popular theory is that Ms. Grundy (Sarah Habel) is indirectly responsible for Jason's death because her ex-husband assumed he was the student she was sleeping with and killed that redhead instead of Archie (K.J. Apa). Then, of course, there's the idea that the Lodge family had Jason killed as retaliation against the Blossoms — but it almost seems too obvious to be shocking.
My personal theory? That Kevin (Casey Cott) did more than just find Jason's body at Sweetwater River — he's also the one responsible for his death. Kevin sounded a little too giddy talking to his boyfriend Joaquin (Rob Raco) about his time at Sweetwater...and he is the Sheriff's son, with more than enough information about the investigation on hand. Plus, what would be more shocking than Kevin — a friend to all — actually being responsible for the town's turmoil?
Sure, I could be totally off base — but fortunately, we won't have to wait very long to find out.
