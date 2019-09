Riverdale is no stranger to horror: the pilot episode ended with the body of a murdered Jason Blossom (Trevor Stines) washing up on the edge of Sweetwater River. There have been countless theories about the nature of the killing, which occurred after Jason was tied up and tortured for days, but one particularly popular theory suggests that Jason's captors had a very good reason for keeping the Blossom boy sequestered: Jason had become a zombie. Fans have noticed Easter eggs that suggest Riverdale might ultimately morph into a television version of Afterlife With Archie, a comic in which Archie and the gang fight off a zombie apocalypse that Sabrina, the teenage witch, accidentally causes. (Yes, really.) Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa just so happened to write that comic himself, and now, he's teasing that fans might not be very far off in their zombie predictions after all. Gulp.