Riverdale may only be six episodes into its first season, but it already has fans assessing the murder of golden boy Jason (Trevor Stines) from every possible angle. Did Betty (Lili Reinhart) kill Jason in a dissociative fit? Could Ms. Grundy's (Sarah Habel) abusive ex-husband have something to do with the football player's torture and eventual death? Could Fred (Luke Perry) not be the adoring dad that we've come to love and instead be harboring sociopathic tendencies? (Okay, so that last one is probably not a thing, but hey, it had to be said.) A good murder mystery keeps you on your toes, which is why we're not even close to finding out who really killed Riverdale's beloved Blossom boy. While we were all busy looking for reasons why someone might want Jason dead, a new theory from Reddit suggests that perhaps his death was just a means to an end — and that Veronica's (Camila Mendes) family might be to blame.