"The classic Scooby Doo set-up is to scare people away from an area, then capitalize on the cheap real-estate opportunities. In our situation, Hiram sets up a grand conspiracy to murder Jason Blossom which is carried out by Jughead’s dad and the Snakes. Jason's death creates order the opportunity to buy the drive-in theatre at a discounted price, following the town's tragedy and fear that a killer is amongst them. I strongly believe that Hiram wanted to be incarcerated so that he remains under the radar, and Hermione can finish his plan. They will use the drugs, or the Coopers as a cover his his death, until it is revealed in the finale that it was Hiram all along, devastating Cheryl and her new relationship with Veronica and setting us up to meet Hiram in season 2."