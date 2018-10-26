Warning: Spoilers for Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina ahead.
The finale for Netflix’s Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina part 1 — as Netflix calls it — will leave you gasping. After 10 episodes of trying to thwart the devil, Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka) finally signs The Book Of The Beast to save her town from a pack of murderous ghost witches. All of a sudden, she’s in with the Weird Sisters (Tati Gabrielle, Adeline Rudolph, and Abigail F. Cowen), her hair has turned white-blonde, and Madam Satan (Michelle Gomez) is revealing her plan to make Sabrina the devil’s leading foot soldier.
With a closer like that, it’s no wonder many fans will be left asking, “Is there a season 2? And when will we get it?” Luckily, there are answers to both questions: kinda, and, well, eventually.
Let’s get down to why.
As mentioned above, the first-ever batch of Sabrina episodes we received on Friday, October 26, isn’t a traditional season of television. Rather, it is part 1 of a much grander scheme. Whenever creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa’s 10-episode follow-up to our Sabrina introduction arrives, it will be part 2. All together, it seems, those 20 episodes will constitute season 1. Aguirre-Sacasa is unsurprisingly comfortable with a 20-ish-episode season model as the creator of Riverdale as well.
That brings us to the question of when Netflix will drop Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina season 1’s second part. Unfortunately the team the behind the series is extra tight-lipped about that precise mystery. But, Netflix picked up the Archie Comics adaptation with a two-part, 10-episodes apiece commitment. That means we definitely will get a Sabrina part 2 whenever the TV powers that be decide to bless us with them.
Since Halloween-friendly Stranger Things will likely drop over the summer, it's possible Chilling Adventures will be Netflix's spooky treat next year as well, with another late October premiere date in 2019.
At least we can rest assured production is underway for the “the back half” of Sabrina season 1, as a rep for the drama confirmed to Refinery29. The cast is currently filming in Vancouver, which is also evident from their social media usage. One day ahead of Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina’s debut, star Kiernan Shipka wrote in an Instagram caption, “We’re filming all day & I just drank a bulletproof coffee.” If Shipka needs that much energy to film her show, just imagine how intense part 2 will be.
Thankfully we don’t have to merely imagine what will probably come next in everyone's favorite new teen witch story. Midseason finale “Witching Hour,” lays all the groundwork for the next step in Sabrina Spellman’s legitimately chilling adventures.
As we learn in the episode, Sabrina has unwittingly entered an apocalyptic prophecy by falling for Madam Satan’s tricks throughout part 1 and ending the 10-episode run by signing the devil’s ledger. Yes, the 16-year-old certainly seems happy to be living that ultra-blonde, full-witch life in the final seconds of “Hour,” but she may have accidentally sped up the apocalypse clock.
And, even if Sabrina manages to avoid bringing the end of days upon the world, she still has Madam Satan to worry about. As the mother of demons tells her familiar, a crow named Stolas, before killing him, she will also kill Sabrina if Satan makes the teen his queen rather than Madam Satan herself.
That is a lot of possible mayhem to handle as a teen who just officially joined a new school.
Speaking of school, Sabrina’s mortal school friends have their own hurdles to jump in part 2. Sabrina’s ex-boyfriend Harvey Kinkle (Ross Lynch) has to deal with breaking up with his girlfriend, and his brother dying twice. Ros Walker (Jaz Sinclair) is going blind as her seer-like “cunning” only grows. And Susie Putnam (Lachlan Watson) is primed for a journey of self discovery, but also can’t stop talking to ghosts.
New episodes of Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina can’t come fast enough.
