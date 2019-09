At least we can rest assured production is underway for the “the back half” of Sabrina season 1, as a rep for the drama confirmed to Refinery29. The cast is currently filming in Vancouver, which is also evident from their social media usage. One day ahead of Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina’s debut, star Kiernan Shipka wrote in an Instagram caption , “We’re filming all day & I just drank a bulletproof coffee.” If Shipka needs that much energy to film her show, just imagine how intense part 2 will be.