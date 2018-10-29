Like many of the characters in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Ambrose is a reimagining of a character first found the the original Archie comic books from the 1970s. Since then, Ambrose has made appearances in various Sabrina spinoffs, including the Sabrina the Teenage Witch animated cartoon in the '70s, and the short-lived computer animated series Sabrina: Secrets of a Teenage Witch, which ran from 2013-2014.