This particular incarnation of Ambrose — who Perdomo described to Shadow and Act as being "a bit of Captain Jack Sparrow, a bit of David Bowie, a bit of Jimi Hendrix, and a bit of Loki from Thor magically rolled into one super entity" — dates back to Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa's 2014 comic book , The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. In the comics, the Witches Council sentences Ambrose to indefinite house arrest after he reveals his powers to a mortal (as in the world of Harry Potter, outing yourself as magic is a big no-no). Ambrose moves from the Old Country to the Spellman women's house, carting along his two cobra familiars, Nag and Nagaiana. Likely, the snakes' names stems from the same myths as Voldemort's Nagini: In Indian folklore, the Nagas are shape-shifting cobras.