What Really Happened To Sabrina's Parents? We Have Some Theories

On Melissa Joan Hart-starring sitcom Sabrina, the Teenage Witch, Sabrina's parents are MIA. Her father, Edward, is off on a "foreign services" mission in the Other Realm, while her mortal mom is on an archeological dig in Peru. They pop up occasionally on the former T.G.I.F. sitcom, even though Sabrina can't communicate with her mom until her 18th birthday, lest her mother be turned into a ball of wax.
On Netflix's new Archie Comics adaptation from Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Sabrina's parents are decidedly less available. No, Sabrina (here played by Kiernan Shipka) didn't inadvertently have her mom turned into a candle-to-be. As revealed in the first episode of the bingeable Halloween treat, Sabrina's High Priest father and mortal mother died in a plane crash, putting Sabrina in the care of bewitching aunties Hilda (Lucy Davis) and Zelda (Miranda Otto).
Or, umm... did they? We know that the Spellmans didn't win many favors by mixing mortal blood with witch DNA. We also know that Edward's more progressive policies weren't favored by many members of the coven. Could there be more to the deaths of Sabrina's parents than we know?
Here are just a few theories as to what really happened to the Spellmans.
