What Really Happened To Sabrina's Parents? We Have Some Theories

On Melissa Joan Hart-starring sitcom Sabrina, the Teenage Witch , Sabrina's parents are MIA. Her father, Edward, is off on a "foreign services" mission in the Other Realm, while her mortal mom is on an archeological dig in Peru. They pop up occasionally on the former T.G.I.F. sitcom, even though Sabrina can't communicate with her mom until her 18th birthday, lest her mother be turned into a ball of wax.