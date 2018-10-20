Olivia Colman and Emma Stone were working the red carpet in London last night at the U.K. premiere of The Favourite when their interview was (briefly) interrupted by an overexcited male co-star.
Colman and Stone were in an interview by Sky News at the BFI London Film Festival when actor James Smith tried to jovially worm his way in to the shot and steal the limelight. His attempt was short-lived, however, with both Colman and Stone putting him back in his place gently but firmly.
Colman, star of The Crown and Broadchurch, was mid-sentence when Smith appeared behind her and tried to push in. "If I stand here can I get into this shot?" he asked teasingly.
At first, he was greeted warmly by his co-stars, before they turned their attention back to the interviewer, who asked, "Women are very much in the driving seat [in the film], how fabulous is that?"
But instead of letting the two women answer the question, Smith interjected, "All women, it's awful!" he joked. "Women, women, women," he continued, rolling his eyes and feigning exasperation.
"He loved it," Stone and Colman asserted.
The interviewer then tried to get things back on track and asked Stone and Colman: "How fabulous is it for you to be owning that screen?"
At this point, Colman politely gave Smith the nudge, saying, "Sorry James." Stone opted for a gentle push and uttered a firm, "Get out." And with that Smith was dispatched and the interview carried on.
Stone and Colman were in London to promote The Favourite, a lavish period piece set in the early 18th century when England was at war with the French. Colman plays a frail and mercurial Queen Anne, Rachel Weisz plays close friend Lady Sarah, and Stone plays charming servant Abigail. The film is by Yorgos Lanthimos and the rest of the cast includes Nicholas Hoult, Joe Alwyn, the aforementioned James Smith, and Mark Gatiss. The film will be released on November 23.
