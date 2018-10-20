Stone and Colman were in London to promote The Favourite, a lavish period piece set in the early 18th century when England was at war with the French. Colman plays a frail and mercurial Queen Anne, Rachel Weisz plays close friend Lady Sarah, and Stone plays charming servant Abigail. The film is by Yorgos Lanthimos and the rest of the cast includes Nicholas Hoult, Joe Alwyn, the aforementioned James Smith, and Mark Gatiss. The film will be released on November 23.