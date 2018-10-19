We likely won't be getting new episodes of The Crown until 2019, so it's about time to remind people of just how great this series is. Two seasons have passed of the Netflix series based on the true story of Queen Elizabeth's reign, and it's time to say goodbye to Claire Foy's rendition of the monarch before Olivia Colman comes in for the next two seasons. What better way to pay homage than to toss on a gown and ask for candy?
Of course, Elizabeth isn't the only staple of the monarchy. One of the reasons The Crown is so much fun to watch is thanks to its colourful cast of characters, in every sense of the word. This cast provides perfect costume fodder, sometimes in more than one way. For instance, there's many Elizabeths to choose from if you'd like to attend this year's party as Her Majesty, and we have the breakdown of all of them. You already have a diamond crown, right?
Regardless of what you choose, ahead are all your excuses to put on a British accent this Halloween!