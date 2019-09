We likely won't be getting new episodes of The Crown until 2019, so it's about time to remind people of just how great this series is. Two seasons have passed of the Netflix series based on the true story of Queen Elizabeth's reign, and it's time to say goodbye to Claire Foy's rendition of the monarch (the actress is already dominating in her brand-new role in First Man ) before Olivia Colman comes in for the next two seasons. What better way to pay homage than to toss on a gown and ask for candy?