Of course, Elizabeth isn't the only staple of the monarchy. One of the reasons The Crown is so much fun to watch is thanks to its colorful cast of characters, in every sense of the word. This cast provides perfect costume fodder, sometimes in more than one way. For instance, there's many Elizabeths to choose from if you'd like to attend this year's party as Her Majesty, and we have the breakdown of all of them. You already have a diamond crown, right?