Emma Stone's New Haircut Is The No-Fuss Style We Needed For Fall

It's already October and we expect you've probably asked yourself, at least once or twice, What haircut should I get for fall?
Talk to a friend, hairstylist, or simply scroll through your Instagram saves and you'll spot a feast of inspiration, like Lady Gaga in micro-bangs, Cara Delevingne still rocking a pixie, and Bella Hadid getting yet another blunt trim on her '90s bob. But, what if you want inspo that's neither dramatic or transformative? Who do you look to if you want a no-fuss haircut that's equally low-maintenance and refreshing on your dead ends? Our suggestion: Emma Stone.
Yep, the Maniac star just a got a haircut, but it's nothing to scream about — and perhaps that's exactly why we love it. Mara Roszak, Stone's long-time hairstylist, debuted the actress' new style on Instagram, co-signing the look with a quick caption, "Someone got a chop chop✂️ today! Blunt & little shorter in the back."
Although Stone is no stranger to rocking shorter styles (she's maintained something between a bob and a chest-grazing length for years), it's this trimmed lob you should take straight to the salon. Why? Not only will it get you out of the chair in under an hour, but it's also a take on a rad style trending in New York.
Joseph Maine, a stylist at Serge Normant at John Frieda Salon, told us that blunt bobs are cool (we get it), but adding invisible layers to a longer look can add quick texture where it otherwise wouldn't be with such a straightforward style. In Stone's case, Roszak kept the length in the back shorter than the front — a trick that adds movement to your wash-and-go style without even really trying.
Not like we should be too surprised Stone is ahead of the curve. After all, she's the one who convinced us perms were cool again — and that's saying something.
