Emma Stone Always Does These 5 Things & No One Has Noticed

Emma Stone is that rare breed of celeb who manages to toe the line between aspirational role model and BFF. She's the kind of girl you might go to for career advice (seeing as she's the highest paid actress in the world) and validation on a new haircut.
Sadly, the chance of tapping Stone for advice of any kind seems miniscule, so until we manage to breach her inner circle of friends, we'll have to make do with stalking her red carpet beauty looks. Turns out, there's a lot to choose from: We're talking colorful cat-eyes, throwback hairstyles, and vibrant pastel hues — and those are just three of the five trends she always has on rotation.
Looking to channel your inner Stone? In honor of the star's birthday this Monday, we've rounded up her best looks in the slides ahead.