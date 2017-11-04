Story from Beauty

Emma Stone Always Does These 5 Things & No One Has Noticed

Mi-Anne Chan
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Photo: Todd Williamson/WireImage.
Emma Stone is that rare breed of celeb who manages to toe the line between aspirational role model and BFF. She's the kind of girl you might go to for career advice (seeing as she's the highest paid actress in the world) and validation on a new haircut.
Sadly, the chance of tapping Stone for advice of any kind seems miniscule, so until we manage to breach her inner circle of friends, we'll have to make do with stalking her red carpet beauty looks. Turns out, there's a lot to choose from: We're talking colorful cat-eyes, throwback hairstyles, and vibrant pastel hues — and those are just three of the five trends she always has on rotation.
Looking to channel your inner Stone? In honor of the star's birthday this Monday, we've rounded up her best looks in the slides ahead.
Read These Stories Next:
12 Before & After Photos That Show How Important Your Hair Part Is
I Drank A Gallon Of Water A Day For Better Skin & Here's What Happened
This Eye-Makeup Trend Is Going To Be Huge & It's SO Easy To Copy

More from Celebs & Influencers

R29 Original Series