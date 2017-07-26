The irrational fear that comes with cutting your hair is pretty universal. Some people take comfort in having the same longer length forever, while others just worry that anything above the shoulders will be impossible to style. If you fall into the latter camp, Cara Delevingne is here to show you how it's done.
ICYMI, Delevingne cut all her hair off for a movie role, and quickly turned the buzzcut look into summer's new beach waves. But it's gotten even better. Despite the fact that she's already the master of red carpet looks — remember those braided updos, space buns, and glamor S-waves she wore to the Suicide Squad premieres? — she might have just outdone herself... again.
During the press tour of her new film, Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, the actress is showing us all the ways you can pull off a pixie cut — if you have the right hair accessories. Check out all her show-stopping styles, ahead.