Valerian is in love with Laureline. He needs her, he yearns for her. Which is fine and all, but this desire prompts him to constantly proposition her during work hours. He ogles her as she's catching some rays on their ship's fake beach; he begs her to kiss him, promising to abandon all his other conquests, who, I should add, are memorialized in a holographic wall of fame that he can broadcast for the world to see. He even goes as far as to propose just as they're about to embark on a mission. (The fact that as a Major to her Sergeant, he is technically her superior, makes it all the more inappropriate.) Now, it just so happens that Laureline is also in love with Valerian, albeit less inclined to share this news with the entire world. But what if she hadn't been? Would he have stopped his constant barrage of suave seduction? Somehow, I highly doubt it.