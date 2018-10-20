Olivia Colman and Emma Stone were working the red carpet in London last night at the UK premiere of The Favourite when their interview was (briefly) interrupted by an overexcited male co-star.
Colman and Stone were mid-interview at the American Express Gala at the 62nd BFI London Film Festival when actor James Smith jovially tried to worm his way into the shot and steal the limelight. His attempt was short-lived however, with both Colman and Stone putting him back in his place, gently but firmly.
Colman, star of The Crown and Broadchurch, was mid-sentence when Smith appeared behind her and tried to push in. "If I stand here can I get into this shot?" he asked teasingly.
Advertisement
At first, he is greeted warmly by his co-stars, before they turn their attention back to the interviewer, who asks about the film: "Women are very much in the driving seat, how fabulous is that?"
But instead of letting the two women answer the question, Smith interjects. "All women, it's awful!" he jokes. "Women, women, women," he continues, rolling his eyes and feigning exasperation.
"He loved it", Stone and Colman assert.
The interviewer then tries to get things back on track, asking Stone and Colman: "How fabulous is it for you to be owning that screen?"
It is at this point Colman politely gives Smith the nudge, saying "Sorry James". Stone opts for a gentle push and utters a firm "Get out". And with that Smith is dispatched and the interview carries on.
Stone and Colman were in London to promote The Favourite, a lavish period piece set in the early 18th century when England is at war with the French. Colman plays a frail and mercurial Queen Anne, Rachel Weisz plays her close friend Lady Sarah, and Stone plays a charming servant Abigail. The film is by Yorgos Lanthimos and the rest of the cast includes Nicholas Hoult, Joe Alwyn, the aforementioned James Smith and Mark Gatiss. It is released on 23rd November 2018 .
Advertisement