This Is What Nicholas Hoult Hated About Jennifer Lawrence

Breakups can be messy. But it sounds like Jennifer Lawrence and Nicholas Hoult's was especially messy. It even involved shaving cream.
Apparently, the X-Men Apocalypse co-stars and former couple spent days on set acting together, and nights trying to get over the fact that Lawrence smelled like a man.
Lawrence joked about the things that drove her and Hoult apart and said one of the reasons was related to her elaborate blue makeup for her role as Mystique. In order to get all the paint off, she would use cans of men's shaving cream. Hoult was not a fan of that lingering smell.
"It is really good for taking paint off, but Nick used to hate it because I would come home smelling like a man and, like, too tired," Lawrence told Extra. "I was like, 'Don’t touch me, I’m too tired,' and he was like, 'You smell like a dude.'"
Extra also asked the actress about her current dating situation, and the ever-so-candid Lawrence had the best response.
"I'm not even looking," she said. "I'm good."
