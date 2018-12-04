Emma Stone Never Watched Her Old Movies

You may not realize it, but Emma Stone and Timothée Chalamet have a lot in common, at least when it comes to their careers. They both made big Hollywood splashes in their very early 20s, and in a joint interview for Variety, Stone — now 30 — spoke with 22-year-old Chalamet about their rises to fame. There is one big difference between them, however, and it's that Stone never watched her early movies when they came out, while Chalamet can't get enough.
"I haven’t seen [Crazy, Stupid, Love]," Stone admitted. "Can you watch your stuff? Because I can now."
Advertisement
"When I did Interstellar, I saw that 12 times in theaters and Imax," he replied, even though he later confessed he cried after seeing it — "I just figured my part was bigger."
What Stone can relate to, however, is the feeling of unexpectedly finding fame when you're still growing up.
“Easy A came out when I was 21, and Spider-Man came out when I was 22," she remembered. "In that time period, to lose anonymity, I didn’t really understand what that would be like. It was easily the hardest aspect of all of this, even though I’m so grateful."
Of course, there have been some potholes along the way. The two both have dream roles they didn't end up getting — Chalamet a part in Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children, Stone a role in Alice In Wonderland — but both keep a positive attitude.
"I think that’s what helps me when I get stopped," Chalamet said. "It’s about the movies."
Since this interview is tied to two standout films (Beautiful Boy for Chalamet and The Favourite for Stone), it's safe to say that's never been truer, and if the two would like to host a viewing party for when they're both out, I'd be happy to attend.
Advertisement