Here's How To Stream The Academy Award Nominations

Awards season reaches its apex with the announcement of the Academy Award nominations. This year, as the Academy has done in previous years, those announcements will be streamed live. Film lovers all over the world will watch as we learn the nominees for Best Supporting and Leading Role Actors, Original Scores, and Best Picture.
It’s widely believed that Lady Gaga could be looking at Best Actress and Original Song nominations, with A Star is Born itself scoring the coveted Best Director (Bradley Cooper) and Best Picture noms. In addition, Black Panther could make history as the first superhero movie nominated for Best Picture, and Olivia Colman’s turn in The Favourite could give Gaga a run for her money.
Here’s how to tune in to see if your favorite movie made the shortlist — but be prepared to wake up early!
The 91st Oscars nomination announcements will be broadcast live, beginning at 5:20 a.m. PST (that’s 8:20 a.m. for folks on the East Coast). It will be streamed on Oscar.com and Oscars.org, along with the Academy’s social media pages on Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube. There will be two parts to the announcement, with the first starting at 5:20 a.m. PST and the second at 5:30 a.m. PST. The first part will include Supporting Actor/Actress, Costume Design, and Film Editing. Best Picture, Directing, Documentaries, and Leading Actor/Actress nominations will be announced in the second segment.
Tracee Ellis Ross and Kumail Nanjiani are hosting the nomination announcements, and we can’t wait to watch these two funny people. The question of who is hosting the 2019 Oscars is also still unanswered, with many speculating that the Academy may forgo a host entirely, relying on celebrity presenters.
The 91st Academy Awards ceremony will air live on February 24.
