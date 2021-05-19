Emma Stone Channeled Cruella de Vil At The Film’s Red Carpet Premiere

On Tuesday, Disney held the first major studio red carpet premiere since the pandemic took hold of L.A. to celebrate Cruella, the crime-comedy hybrid starring Emma Stone.
For her big night, Stone, who plays 101 Dalmatians’ Cruella de Vil, took a note from her on-screen persona’s style playbook, dressing in her signature color palette of red, black, and white. With the help of longtime stylist Petra Flannery, Stone selected a tailored suit featuring gold-and-silver hardware, a white pussy-bow blouse, and a red Petite Malle clutch from Louis Vuitton.
Also bringing their A games on the red carpet were Marsai Martin, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, and Zendaya’s Image Architect Law Roach. Martin, with the help of stylist Jason Rembert, went with Nina Ricci, selecting a houndstooth, V-neck suit with a matching top hat, from the brand’s spring ‘21 collection. Meanwhile, Howell-Baptiste stunned in a long-sleeved, Christian Dior gown featuring a high slit and sequin details. Law went for an on-theme floor-length (faux) fur coat — another de Vil signature — from German brand GmbH’s fall ‘21 menswear collection.
Let these red carpet looks be a preview for Cruella’s many over-the-top costumes. The film drops on Disney+ on May 28.