Fans Think Emma Stone Got Secretly Married

Last year, Emma Stone surprised fans with her engagement to Dave McCary, a Saturday Night Live segment director whom Stone likely met when McCary directed her in the (hilarious) 2016 digital sketch “Wells For Boys.” Now, some fans speculate that this low-key couple is more than just engaged: They may already be married.
Last week, Stone appeared on Reese Witherspoon’s YouTube channel to discuss children’s mental health. Fans noticed that Stone was wearing a gold band on her ring finger, hinting that she and McCary may have already tied the knot.
Stone and McCary were reportedly set to have their wedding in March of 2020 — so it’s possible that they did exactly that, even though Page Six reported that the duo had postponed their wedding due to the coronavirus spread. If Stone and McCary are married, it’s worth wondering: Did they get hitched over Zoom? It’s possible that fans will never know for sure, given the couple’s relatively private nature.
Advertisement
McCary and Stone initially sparked dating rumors in 2017, but didn’t go red carpet official until 2019, when Stone brought him as her date to the SAG Awards in January. McCary posted an Instagram photo of Stone showing off her new ring in December of 2019, confirming the two were officially engaged.
"As a teenager, I was like, I’m never getting married, I’m never having kids," she told the outlet. "And then I got older and I was like, I really want to get married, I really want to have kids."
Stone and McCary’s relationship is just one of several between Saturday Night Live guests and the cast and crew of the show. Scarlett Johansson is engaged to Colin Jost, one of the show’s Weekend Update anchor. Previously, SNL’s youngest cast member Pete Davidson was engaged to Ariana Grande, albeit they didn’t make it down the aisle.
Advertisement