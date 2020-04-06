No Zoom Weddings For Them: Every Celebrity Who Has Cancelled Or Moved Their Big Day Because Of Coronavirus
The designer gown was fitted. The star-studded seating chart, made. Justin Bieber’s RSVP, recorded. Yet for many celebrities who planned epic weddings in 2020, their big day won’t happen — or at least, won’t happen right now.
The spread of the coronavirus has put much of regular life on pause, and that includes celebrity weddings. Sure, celebrities could be like Bindi Irwin and rearrange your wedding so that the ceremony is social distancing approved. For those who want a bigger wedding bash complete with a full-page People spread, however, it just isn’t going to happen.
Most celebrities are fortunate to have the funds to change their wedding dates and still have the same event they planned down the line — something that many people who were planning weddings can’t afford to do. Still, it’s hard for anyone to postpone a big life event due to something as unprecedented as a global pandemic. It couldn't have been easy for these stars to choose to move their date, or cancel the nuptials all together until things calm down — whenever that may be.
Sure, the stars will likely find themselves hitched down the road, and will probably post very enviable wedding photos when they do. Until then, here are the couples who decided not to get married right now.