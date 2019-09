This Pete Davidson & Ariana Grande Theory Will Have You Questioning News Headlines

It feels fitting that the moment I finally decided I was on board with Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande's relationship, they reportedly go ahead and break up . This couple has plagued me since May, when I first posited that there was more to their timeline than initially met the eye. It made no sense that two people would meet, start dating, and get engaged in the same month. My theory turned out to be, uh, wrong , but that hasn't stopped me from experiencing a similar sense of denial when now faced with their split. Really? You're gonna spend all that time, money, and ink , and then call it quits after five months? You're gonna make me listen to the song "Pete Davidson" enough times that I actually start to like it, and then tell me it wasn't even worth it? How can a couple who was apparently spotted kissing and canoodling on Saturday, according to TMZ , announce their break up the very next day? It doesn't check out, but there's a possible explanation, and it's hidden in Grande's Instagram.