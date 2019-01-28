Emma Stone & Her Boyfriend Dave McCary Low-Key Made Their First Red Carpet Appearance At The SAGs

Did you catch that guy sitting behind Emma Stone and cheering as her name was announced during tonight's SAG Awards? We don't blame you if you didn't immediately recognize him. Though Stone has reportedly been dating Dave McCary since October 2017, the couple is notoriously private. But it seems like we had better recognize McCary from here on out.
Tonight marked Stone and McCary's first major awards show attended together. According to the unspoken rules of Hollywood dating, Stone and McCary just took a major step. They've graduated from attending Clippers games together, as they did a few days ago, to stepping out for awards ceremonies.
It's fitting that they make their couple debut the SAG Awards — Stone and McCary are very much a show business couple. Stone is said to have met McCary during her SNL hosting gig in December 2016. McCary, who still works as a director and writer for the comedy sketch show, directed her digital short, "Wells For Boys."
Stone and McCary have celebrated around each other's personal achievements in the past, though there hasn't been photographic evidence until now. Reportedly, Stone attended the premiere of McCary's movie, Brigsby Bear, which he created with SNL co-star Kyle Mooney. A fan took a video of a blonde woman leaving with McCary. They also attended a Golden Globes after-party together. Neither Stone nor McCary is on social media.
Lately, Saturday Night Live has boasted quite a track record of matching up Hollywood A-listers with its writers and performers. Scarlett Johansson is dating Weekend Update's Colin Jost; Ben Affleck dated producer Lindsay Shookus for a year; and we don't even need to elaborate on Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson.
Emma Stone and Dave McCary are the latest in a trend — but we're rooting for them all the same.
