Emma Stone & Dave McCary's Meet Cute (Probably) Involved Sketch Comedy

When the 2019 Oscars air on Sunday night, it could be a pretty big evening for Emma Stone. Nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in The Favourite, she could end up snagging her second Academy Award win. And now that we know that she and Saturday Night Live segment director Dave McCary are dating, there’s a very good chance that he could be in the audience, cheering her on. But how did Emma Stone meet her new boyfriend?
Being that Stone and McCary’s relationship still seems to be relatively new (and they’ve both remained pretty private about it) there’s no definitive answer to that question, but the general consensus seems to be that they met when Stone hosted SNL back in 2016. In fact, as Cosmo pointed out, McCary actually directed Stone in the sketch “Wells For Boys,” so it makes sense that would have been when they crossed paths for the first time.
Since then, they’ve been seen in public together a few times — yes, even before they went to the SAG Awards together in January. Well over a year ago, Page Six was calling McCary Stone’s new boyfriend after she went to the premiere of his movie, Brigsby Bear, and was also seen kissing McCary at an SNL after party after she was a surprise guest star on the show when Ryan Gosling hosted earlier that year.
But between then and now, things certainly seem to have heated up, and they were even spotted sitting courtside at a Clippers game in January. Does this mean more public outings are on the way?
At this point, it seems safe to assume that McCary will be there to cheer Stone on at the Oscars, win or lose. And hopefully, if they take on the red carpet together, they will finally answer some of the questions we all have about their relationship. Did they really meet for the first time at SNL? Are they Facebook official? What’s actually going on? Fans need to know.
