When Two Emmas Become One: Emma Stone, Major Spice Girls Stan, Meets Baby Spice

Two Emmas became one this weekend when Emma Stone finally got to meet her favorite Spice Girl, Emma Bunton, aka Baby Spice.
In celebration of the final three dates of the Spice Girls’ Spice World 2019 tour, Bunton shared a photo of herself and superfan Stone standing in front of Wembley Stadium in England on her Instagram.
“When Emma met Emma,” reads the caption on the photo, along with a hashtag referencing the infamous Spice Girls song “2 Become 1.”
Stone, who is known for using her platform for good, teamed up with the sister trio HAIM prior to the concert to hold a charity contest for one fan to join them at the show. Proceeds for the contest were donated to PATH, Child Mind Institute, the Los Angeles LGBT Center, Comic Relief U.K., Girl Up, and Girls’ Education via Charities Aid Foundation of America.
One question remains: has Stone improved on her rendition of the rap portion of “Wannabe”?
Stone has mentioned her love for Spice Girls several times throughout her acting career. In addition to explaining her name change from Emily to Emma to honor her favorite member of the group, the actress was brought to tears on air when she received a personal message from Mel B (aka Scary Spice).
The Spice Girls recently completed their 2019 reunion tour at Wembley Stadium on June 15, minus, of course, Posh Spice (aka Victoria Beckham). No plans for additional dates have been announced, but perhaps with fans like Stone reminding the world of their greatness, maybe a Spice Girls world tour will become a reality.
