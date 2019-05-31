Put your hands together for the Spice Girls! We've had a film, number one singles, catchy (though sometimes incomprehensible) lyrics and school disco-worthy dance routines. Our love for the five women who, to this day, define '90s pop music has been unwavering. Sure, they lost a member of the band and went on hiatus. They reformed in their entirety and split up again only to partially reform as a trio (remember GEM?) before calling it quits and leaving us to coast through our fandom on those rumours of a 20th reunion tour. But we’re here. We’ve made it.
Spice Girls phase six is go and the Spice World 2019 tour has officially started. Besides the general excitement around seeing Mel B, Geri Horner, Emma Bunton and Mel C become 1 again (we’re sad Posh is missing this stint, too), a huge part of the buzz around the upcoming shows is for the fans. We’re talking about the people who have been riding the metaphorical Spice Bus since 1996. The kids who worshipped these sassy Girl Power warriors from the moment Scary uttered her first "zig-a-zig-ah". The people who withstood wind, rain and online ticket queues to make it to one of these long-awaited shows.
On day three of the tour, we ventured to Manchester’s Etihad Stadium to meet some of the Spice Girls' biggest fans and, boy, did they turn up. Some dressed up as the queens of their nostalgic hearts, others took the essence of Spice and ran with it in their own way. Click through to see some of their outfits, and find out what they told us when we asked what Girl Power means to them.