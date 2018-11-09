Here's a fun fact that is semi widely known: Emma Stone is actually an Emily. She changed her name to "Emma" when she registered with the Screen Actor's Guild because an "Emily Stone" already existed in that database. Okay, now, a cooler and more fun fact: She named herself "Emma" in part because of the Spice Girls.
"My real name is Emily, but I wanted to be called Emma because of Baby Spice, and guess what?" she told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Thursday night. She appeared on the show to promote her movie The Favourite, in which she plays a servant named Abigail who charms the queen (Olivia Colman). She later clarified that the name changed wasn't specifically due to the Spice Girls, but, in 2nd grade, she did ask the teacher to call her "Emma" because of Emma Lee Bunton. The real question is here is why Stone didn't choose to go by "Baby Spice," a considerably bolder choice than Emma. But you can't change the past — or so I've been told.
Later, Stone took Buzzfeed's "Which Spice Girl Are You?" quiz. Turns out, she's a Posh Spice at heart. (Aren't we all?)
Watch the full clip of Stone on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, below.
