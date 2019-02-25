Emma Stone Oscar’s Dress Is Giving Food Vibes — & Is Maybe Trypophobia-Inducing

Emma Stone may have quickly breezed by on the Oscars red carpet, but that didn't keep viewers at home from forming an opinion on her Louis Vuitton dress.
Fashion expert Kahlana Barfield-Brown called the look "unexpected" on E! Live From The Red Carpet Oscars. "She usually wears pants but she looks stunning," Barfield-Brown said. Christian Siriano (the designer behind Billy Porter's showstopping tux-gown) called it a strong silhouette. "She takes something that's simple but makes it beautiful." And while all that may be true, the dress suggested something else with TV viewers on Twitter.
"Emma Stone, waffle cone," one user wrote. An Emma Stone fan account tweeted, "Emma Stone cosplaying KitKat at the tonight's Oscars," while someone else called tweeted her look is reminiscent of a "stroopwafel."
Advertisement
Emma Stone cosplaying KitKat at the tonight's #Oscars We love a tasteful queen! ? pic.twitter.com/9DYLvX43jr— emma stone daily (@dailyemmastone) February 25, 2019
Emma Stone looks like a stroopwafel. pic.twitter.com/1nmhtiz9wt— full of eagerness like the young moon (@knitmeg) February 25, 2019
The comparisons just kept on coming. One Twitter user uploaded a photo of Stone next to an actual waffle, with the caption "um... okay."
Did Emma Stone decide to go as that bat that turned up at the Museum of English Rural Life? pic.twitter.com/lIIpl11AcQ— Alexandra Jacobs (@AlexandraJacobs) February 25, 2019
Another observer wasn't thinking waffles as much as...honeycombs:
Emma Stone taking honeycomb to the next level #Oscars pic.twitter.com/DY9psqZHiY— Norman Rockwell (@KhaaliDangor) February 25, 2019
However, New York Times fashion critic Vanessa Friedman didn't get the waffle or honeycomb comparisons — she could only think of, well, birds. "Not quite sure why this dress (assume
@LouisVuitton) on Emma Stone is giving so many people food vibes," she tweeted. "I'm getting something more avian, myself."
Not quite sure why this dress (assume @LouisVuitton) on Emma Stone is giving so many people food vibes. I'm getting something more avian, myself. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/0kVIatR2sa— Vanessa Friedman (@VVFriedman) February 25, 2019
The A-list star was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role The Favourite, which is up for nine additional awards. Stone previously won for Best Actress in 2017 for her performance in La La Land. For that triumphant year, Stone went full old Hollywood with that look, wearing a gold dress with an embroidered top and fringe skirt — dressing for the award she wanted.
Advertisement