Emma Stone Oscar’s Dress Is Giving Food Vibes — & Is Maybe Trypophobia-Inducing

Channing Hargrove
Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images.
Emma Stone may have quickly breezed by on the Oscars red carpet, but that didn't keep viewers at home from forming an opinion on her Louis Vuitton dress.
Fashion expert Kahlana Barfield-Brown called the look "unexpected" on E! Live From The Red Carpet Oscars. "She usually wears pants but she looks stunning," Barfield-Brown said. Christian Siriano (the designer behind Billy Porter's showstopping tux-gown) called it a strong silhouette. "She takes something that's simple but makes it beautiful." And while all that may be true, the dress suggested something else with TV viewers on Twitter.
"Emma Stone, waffle cone," one user wrote. An Emma Stone fan account tweeted, "Emma Stone cosplaying KitKat at the tonight's Oscars," while someone else called tweeted her look is reminiscent of a "stroopwafel."
The comparisons just kept on coming. One Twitter user uploaded a photo of Stone next to an actual waffle, with the caption "um... okay."
Another observer wasn't thinking waffles as much as...honeycombs:
However, New York Times fashion critic Vanessa Friedman didn't get the waffle or honeycomb comparisons — she could only think of, well, birds. "Not quite sure why this dress (assume @LouisVuitton) on Emma Stone is giving so many people food vibes," she tweeted. "I'm getting something more avian, myself."
The A-list star was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role The Favourite, which is up for nine additional awards. Stone previously won for Best Actress in 2017 for her performance in La La Land. For that triumphant year, Stone went full old Hollywood with that look, wearing a gold dress with an embroidered top and fringe skirt — dressing for the award she wanted.
