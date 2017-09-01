It's called The Eddy, and is set in modern-day Paris. The story centers on a club and its owner, as well as the band and guests. The project is intent on highlighting the multicultural nature of the city, and will include French, English, and Arabic dialogue, and Erik Barmack, Netflix’s VP of international originals, told the outlet that the show would be sure to explore these relationships using French actors and crew members, and maybe even a director or two.