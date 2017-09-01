The Netflix clique is just getting cooler. After nabbing Shonda Rhimes earlier this month, the streaming service has joined forces with another icon: Damien Chazelle. Variety reports that the La La Land director has teamed up with Netflix to produce your next obsession: a musical drama series set in Paris. Ooh la la.
It's called The Eddy, and is set in modern-day Paris. The story centres on a club and its owner, as well as the band and guests. The project is intent on highlighting the multicultural nature of the city, and will include French, English, and Arabic dialogue, and Erik Barmack, Netflix’s VP of international originals, told the outlet that the show would be sure to explore these relationships using French actors and crew members, and maybe even a director or two.
"We couldn’t be happier that [Chazelle] will be shooting The Eddy in France and that we will bring this bold, global, and multilingual series to our members around the world," Barmack said.
The show boasts more than one pretty impressive name. Chazelle will executive produce all eight episodes, and direct two of them. He's joined by writer Jack Thorne, who's the brains behind some of your favourite episodes of Skins and the upcoming Star Wars: Episode IX. Six-time Grammy winner Glen Ballard will write the original score.
"I’ve always dreamed of shooting in Paris, so I’m doubly excited to be teaming up with Jack, Glen and Alan [Poul] on this story, and thrilled that we have found a home for it at Netflix," Chazelle said, according to Variety.
No word yet on when to expect the series, but with such a talented people behind the wheel — not to mention the £1.6 billion Variety says Netflix has invested in their original content across the board — it's sure to be worth the wait.
