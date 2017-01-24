The Stars Of Skins, Then & Now

But seriously, let's take a moment to appreciate Skins. It arrived in January 2007 on a tidal wave of hype promising sex, drugs and general edginess, but actually gave us so much more. Over seven series, the writers tackled issues like mental illness, gender, sexuality, social anxiety, bullying and death with depth and sensitivity. Most of the time, the show was lots of fun, too. And it had teenage characters who were so much more genuine and relatable than we were used to seeing on TV. It's no coincidence that the Skins gang have done so well for themselves: they were smartly cast and given challenging and constantly evolving roles to sink their teeth into. Here's an update on what 10 of your faves from the show are up to now.